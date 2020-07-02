Maryann Patterson is a nurse in the Emergency Department at Allegheny Health Network Canonsburg Hospital, where she has worked for 27 years.
She recently was recognized with the 2020 Cameos for Caring Award for excellence in nursing.
Patterson and her husband, John, a paramedic who also is working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been married for 31 years.
The couple has a son, Emmett Patterson, a resident of Washington, D.C., where he lives with his partner, Rodrigo Aguayo-Romero and their dog, Julieta.
Patterson is a graduate of Sewickley Area High School, and graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Shadyside Hospital School of Nursing.
A native of Herminie, Patterson has lived in Washington County for 40 years.
Patterson enjoys reading and listening to music. She is a member of the Chancel Choir of First Presbyterian Church 1793 in Washington, and a board member of the Washington County Gay Straight Alliance.
Q. What’s something that everyone in the world can agree on?
A. I think that we should all agree to treat everyone with kindness, empathy and understanding.
Q. What’s the best thing that happened to you this week?
A. Honestly, the best thing that happened was that I was able to get my hair cut for the first time since February!
Q: What topic could you spend hours talking about? Why?
A: I can easily spend hours talking about my son, Emmett, and the work he is doing to improve the lives and health of LGBTQ people around the world.
Q. Baseball players have a walk up song that plays when they get up to bat. What would your walk up song be?
A. My walk up song would be “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman. This song has resonated with me and many people as an anthem of being accepted as we are. My favorite line is, “I’m not scared to be seen. I make no apologies, this is me.”
Q. What movies can you watch over and over again without getting tired of them?
A. I love classic films like “Singin’ in the Rain.” I also love “Forrest Gump.”
Q. What food can you not get enough of?
A. I love all seafood.
Q. What do you want people to know about the COVID-19 pandemic?
A. I want people to realize that we need to continue our vigilance with regard to wearing masks and social distancing. We all have a responsibility to protect our friends and family members with compromised immune systems.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.