For Adrienne Novak, there’s no place like home.
Novak, manager of hospital operations at Allegheny Health Network Canonsburg Hospital, worked at hospitals across the country – Columbus, Ohio, Denver, Colo., Houston, Tex., and San Diego and San Francisco – as a traveling nurse, but the Bethel Park native returned home four years ago to be closer to family, including her parents and two younger brothers.
She also wanted to work in an emergency room.
Novak still enjoys traveling, though. She recently returned from Seward, Alaska, where she celebrated her 30th birthday.
She plans to visit Australia, New Zealand and Singapore next year, if there are no travel restrictions.
Q. What is the best thing that happened to you this week?
A. I closed on my first house in July and have finished the demo of the downstairs this week. I am looking forward to being able to move in, in the next few months.
Q. What’s something that everyone in the world can agree on?
A. When the Titanic sank, Rose has plenty of room for Jack on the floating door.
Q. What topic could you spend hours talking about? Why?
A. Any and all sports. I played soccer growing up and in college. My current sport which I really enjoy playing is golf. I grew up going to Steelers games with my grandpa and have recently taken over his season tickets. You can find me at Heinz Field on Steelers Sundays!
Q. Baseball players have a walkup song that plays when they get up to bat. What would your walkup song be?
A. The song that describes me is Miss Independent by Ne-Yo. The song that gets me pumped up and wanting to run for miles is Cinderella Man by Eminem.
Q. What movie or movies can you watch over and over again without getting tired of it/them?
A. I love musicals and enjoy the ones they have turned into movies such as Les Miserables, Chicago, Dreamgirls, Rent, etc.
Q. What food can you not get enough of?
A. Seafood. I was just in Alaska and had the most delicious seafood I have ever had in my life. We went out on a fishing charter and my friend caught a 110-pound halibut, so we were able to have it filleted and freeze packed. I brought some back with us and I can’t wait to eat it.
Q. What do you want people to know about the COVID-19 pandemic?
A. It’s real but it is manageable as long as everyone does their part. Please wear your mask!