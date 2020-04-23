Stephanie Auld is a phlebotomist at Washington Health System Washington Hospital. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, she has been working on the COVID-19 testing team at the Washington Hospital drive-up testing site.
A graduate of Trinity High School, Auld has worked at WHS for the past four years, and has spent the last three at WHS outpatient lab sites.
She enjoys gardening, canning, cooking, and riding motorcycles.
Auld has one daughter, Jessica Johnston, and two granddaughters, Raelynn, and Taylor, who was born three weeks ago. She has only gotten to see Taylor from behind a glass door because of her increased risk of exposure due to her job, and can’t wait to hold her.
Q. What was your first job?
I had my first job when I was 15 working at Osso’s Pizza.
Q. What was the last thing you were really excited about?
I was, and am, excited about my newest granddaughter being born on March 31st.
Q. What is your favorite snack?
Fudgsicles.
Q. What would be your ideal vacation, after a return to “normal?”
Once things are back to normal I’d love to go to the beach with my girls: my daughter and granddaughters!
Q. What do you want people to know about the COVID-19 pandemic?
I want people to know that we are all in this together, and together we will get through this.
