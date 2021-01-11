Scott McIlvaine is team leader of the CT Department at Washington Health System, where he has worked for 25 years.
A graduate of Bentworth High School, McIlvaine graduated from the Washington Hospital school of radiology in 1995.
McIlvaine’s wife, Michelle, also works in the radiology department as the manager of the mammography and ultrasound. She runs the WHS’s award-winning Women’s Center.
“I’m very proud to say I am a team member here at WHS. When patients ask me how long I have worked here I want to reply it’s been four or five years, but then realize it’s been 25 years. I must enjoy it,” said McIlvaine. “I think what’s unique here at WHS is I’ve never felt like I worked for someone or somebody, because we all work together.”
McIlvaine and Michelle have two children, Megan, 19, and Bradley, 16.
He enjoys spending time with his family, and they like shopping, flea markets, biking and hiking together.
McIlvaine also enjoys golfing, bowling, hunting, fishing, and camping. He serves as the Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 1423 California area Boy Scouts.
The family has a beagle-terrier mix named Jane, who “is spoiled rotten and is in love with me,” said McIlvaine.
Q. What are you grateful for?
A. I am grateful for having a best friend for my wife, and two spectacular children that I am so proud of. Our daughter, Megan, is a student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania majoring in education, and our son, Bradley, is a junior at Charleroi Area High School.
Q. What radio station or kind of music do you listen to on your way to work?
A. I change it up. It usually starts with talk radio, but I often switch to ‘80s and ‘90s hard rock/metal.
Q. What is your favorite restaurant?
A. Riverhouse in Charleroi is really good. Gotta go with a calzone.
Q. If you could choose one household chore that you would never have to do again, what would it be and why?
A. I HATE to paint. I would rather clean the toilets all year just so I could get out of painting.
Q. What TV shows are you hooked on?
A. We watch a lot of movies and TV series from years ago. My son and I are currently hooked on Disney’s “The Mandalorian.”
Q. What do you want people to know about the COVID-19 pandemic and/or about WHS.?
A.The COVID pandemic is absolutely real and needs to be taken very seriously. Wear a mask when you’re going to be close to someone in public. Social distance. It’s really not that big of a deal. This will go on for a while yet. We’re in the final stretch; just hang in there. Before 9/11, we never thought we would have to take our shoes off or have a complete body scan before getting on an airplane, but everyone is used to it now. Things will get better and we will adapt. I would like to assure everyone that needs to come to any of our facilities that we have taken every step possible to protect not only our patients but our coworkers and visitors. A friend told me recently that I was a “sitting duck” working in a hospital and having direct contact with patients with COVID. That statement couldn’t be further from the truth. WHS has gone above and beyond expectations for safety regarding COVID.