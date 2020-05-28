Jessica Martin is a registered nurse at Washington Health System CARE Center for Family Birth and Women’s Health.
She also has worked in the medical surgical and oncology units at WHS.
Martin graduated from the Washington Health System School of Nursing in 2017, and earned her BSN at Chamberlain University, where she is enrolled in the MSN program to become a family nurse practitioner.
A single mother of two, Martin enjoys traveling and sharing experiences with her children, Diegan, 12, and Lucianne, 8. They make bucket lists and then cross off items like zip lining, fishing, horseback riding, and learning about different cultures.
They travel to Disney World and Universal Studios in Florida as often as they can.
The family has a dog, Sally, a German shepherd and Labrador retriever-mix who was recently diagnosed with cancer.
Martin has worked at WHS for 2½ years. The CARE Center opened in the fall of 2019, and Martin said she was “blown away” when she walked into the unit – and its peaceful, spa-like vibe. Since the hospital has limited visitors to help protect patients and staff, she and her co-workers have acted in place of friends and family to make sure new moms and their babies have a memorable experience.
Q. What is your favorite local restaurant?
I would have to say hands-down my favorite local restaurant is Union Grill. There is not a single item on the menu that is anything less than amazing. I have never heard of anyone being disappointed with anything they have ordered from there. I think the atmosphere is so unique and so fun. There isn’t another place like it.
Q. What card or board games do you like to play?
My kids and I enjoy playing a variety of games. Clue is probably my favorite. We recently got Monopoly Cheater’s Edition, and it’s been a lot of fun. You have to try to steal from the bank and other players without getting caught.
Q. What’s the best concert you’ve been to and why?
Best concert, I would have to say, was Charlie Daniels. It was the last concert my dad attended before he passed away. My whole family spent the day together. We made so many memories that I cherish.
Q. What skill or talent would you most like to learn or improve?
I think two skills I would like to learn are crocheting and how to ski. I have always wanted to learn how to ski, but it was always put on the back burner. The kids and I made a pact to learn this coming winter. I am definitely excited to share in that experience with my kids. I’m just hoping I am able to walk away with no injuries. My sister-in-law recently taught my daughter how to crochet, so I am a little jealous she knows how to and I don’t. She has enjoyed showing me a few things as she is learning herself.
Q. What motivates you?
I think as cliché as it sounds, my kids and mom are the biggest motivation for me. I wouldn’t be where I am if it weren’t for them. My mom has gone above and beyond to help support me and make sure I accomplish the goals that I have set. She has been the guiding light through this journey. My kids are so encouraging and supportive with my work and school. I love getting the notes they leave in my lunch, or in the kitchen. I feel it is important, whether you succeed or fail, to never quit. I refuse to ever let them see me quit. Everything I do is for them, and I want them to have the best life.
Q. What do you want to tell people, or want them to know, about the COVID-19 pandemic?
(The CARE Center) had only allowed one support person to be with mom during deliveries and recovery. We have noticed that moms of multiple children have enjoyed some time of rest and bonding with the baby. I know they love their families and sharing the new bundle of joy, but they seem to be taking in the moment and enjoying the one-on-one time.
