Kim Temas is a licensed practical nurse at The Greenery in Canonsburg.
A graduate of Bentworth High School, Temas pursued a career in nursing so that she could be of service to others. She has worked in the skilled nursing field for nearly 20 years.
“Kim always goes the extra mile to ensure our residents are happy and well-cared for,” said Leah Anne McPeake, director of nursing at The Greenery.
In her spare time, Temas enjoys camping and traveling with her husband, Nick, and their children, Kaitlyn and Austin. One of her favorite destinations is Aruba. Temas also enjoys the family’s “fur babies,” two dogs and two cats, that “make our house a home.”
Q. Name two things you’re good at.
I excel in nursing, and have a great rapport with my patients and peers. I also am good at home remodel projects. It is a dream of mine to someday flip houses.
Q. What’s your guilty pleasure?
My guilty pleasure is falling asleep watching TV.
Q. What are your favorite television shows?
A. I really like HGTV and could watch it for hours, and anything with Anthony Hopkins.
Q. If you could only eat three foods for the rest of your life, what would they be?
If I could only eat three foods for the rest of my life, it would be crab legs, shrimp and steak.
Q. What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I’ve ever received was to rely on myself.
Q. What do you want people to know about the COVID-19 pandemic?
The COVID-19 pandemic has really taught me new ways to meet emotional needs for our residents and families. I would like for people to realize that we need to continue to be diligent in regard to masks and social distancing. We are in this together, and we have a responsibility to protect others who may have compromised immune systems.
