Editor’s note: Behind the Mask is a series intended to offer a glimpse at area medical professionals who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jami Maleski is a registered nurse at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network Southmont skilled nursing center in Washington, where she has worked for seven years.
A graduate of the Washington Hospital School of Nursing, she is the mother of three grown sons, Colton, Caleb and Garrett, and has two grandchildren and is expecting a third.
Maleski said her family is “my world,” and before the COVID-19 pandemic, she hosted family dinners at least once a month. She also enjoys spending time with friends, saying she has “the greatest friends in the world.”
Maleski loves to travel, especially to beaches, and her last vacation was to Hawaii with friends.
Q. What is your favorite local restaurant and chain restaurant?
Angelo’s Restaurant and Long Horn.
Q. What card or board games do you like to play?
Phase 10 card game.
Q. What’s the best concert you’ve been to and why?
Garth Brooks, because he puts on a show with so much energy and excitement.
Q. What skill or talent would you most like to learn or improve?
I would like to improve on making seasonal wreaths. I make them now but need much improvement.
Q. What motivates you?
My family, my friends, my co-workers and my faith.
Q. What do you want to tell people, or want them to know, about the COVID-19 pandemic?
We are all in this together. It takes teamwork to get through this pandemic.
