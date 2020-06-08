Dr. Lisa Goss is Chief Medical Information Officer and a family physician at Washington Health System Lakeside Primary Care.
Dr. Goss graduated from Grove City College with a degree in molecular biology and attended medical school at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and then completed a residency in family medicine at UPMC St. Margaret.
She enjoys traveling with her husband, Jim (an excellent cook), and friends, golfing, and going to the movies (especially Marvel movies). She also enjoys taking long walks with her dog, Lucy, who she and her husband adopted from the Washington Area Humane Society. Lucy is energetic, does not walk straight on paths, and barks at leaves that blow in the wind.
Q. Who was an inspiration to you growing up?
A. My parents. Through their work ethic, they provided me the means to be the first in my family to attend college. They also gave me the tools and confidence to become the person that I am today.
Q. If you could give your younger self advice, what would it be?
A. Have more fun and enjoy the small things in life!
Q. What is your favorite sweet treat?
A. I’m not much of a sweets eater, but give me a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos, and you won’t see a crumb left in the bag.
Q. Describe a “my co-workers are great” moment that you have experienced.
A. During our implementation of telemedicine, we needed people to train providers on a very aggressive schedule and configure equipment across numerous offices. Team members from several different areas of the organization worked tirelessly and stepped up without asking to make this an extremely successful project in an effort to help improve the care we provide to our patients.
Q. What should people know about telemedicine visits?
A. TeleVisits are easy to do! You can see your own provider who knows your history and has your records. Keys to a successful visit include making sure that you have a good wi-fi connection (if you can Facetime or Skype, you are probably OK), have your visit in a quiet location free of the noise of TV, children and pets, and to hold your device at eye level.
Q. What should the public be aware of as Washington and Greene counties begin to open up businesses and services?
A. As the pandemic is likely to present ongoing health care challenges and concerns, our organization is constantly evaluating and proactively addressing the issues that arise to ensure that our patients will continue to receive great patient care.
