When Washington Health System health care workers need personal protective equipment, they turn to store room clerk Bill Salisbury.
Salisbury works with the emergency room to make sure it is stocked with items needed, especially PPE that has been in demand during the pandemic.
In addition to working his usual shift, Salisbury has been working Sundays to keep the stock room filled.
Salisbury, a graduate of California Area High School who lives in Bentleyville, has worked at The Washington Hospital for 24 years, and has worked in materials management for the past 11. He also has worked in transport and nutritional services.
Salisbury enjoys collecting autographs and going to sports events – especially Steelers games – and concerts. But Salisbury most enjoys watching his children play sports.
He and his wife, Rebecca, have been married for almost 20 years.
They have two children, Elijah, 10, and Madison, 6. The family has two pets, a boxer, Bella, and a guinea pig named Brownie.
Q.What was your very first job?
A.My first job when I was in high school working at Interstate Supply Paper Company in Roscoe, doing odd jobs as needed.
Q. What was the last thing you were really excited about?
A. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, helping my children with home schooling needs was very difficult at times, and I can truly say I was excited when school finished last spring and we no longer had to home school. This fall, and so far this winter, my children have been able to attend school five days a week.
Q.What is your favorite snack?
A.My favorite snack, absolutely without a doubt, is ice cream. And it unfortunately is also my children’s favorite snack, so it is not always readily available at our house.
Q. What would be your ideal vacation, after we are back to “normal?”
A. My ideal vacation at this time would be a quick weekend trip to the Sight and Sound Theater in Lancaster. We went there a few years ago and plan to go there again, but have been unable to attend.
Q. What’s one of your best “my co-workers are awesome” story?
A. The first weekend in March after the governor closed everything down, the hospital purchased a truckload of PPE supplies. Then on a Sunday afternoon, my boss sent out a text message asking if anyone would be willing to come in for a few hours to help unload the truck. Everyone in the department showed up on their day off to help out. And that’s how it’s been every day since in the Materials Management Department. Everyone has helped out above and beyond in every way possible.
Q.What do you want people to know about the COVID-19 pandemic?
A. It is something that hit us very quick and very hard, and it is taking us time to adapt to it. With the vaccines coming out and everyone doing their part, hopefully the worst is behind us and we will all be able to get back to normal life sooner rather than later.