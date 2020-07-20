Amy Hoyle is the senior ambulatory systems analyst at Washington Health System Washington Hospital.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hoyle was a member of the team that built and implemented telemedicine televisits in the hospital’s ambulatory system.
Hoyle is a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania. She and her husband, Jim, have two children, Emily, 10, and Jimmy, 8.
During the pandemic, Hoyle’s children have been spending some time at the family-owned business, Hoyle’s Auto Salvage.
The family has a puppy, Mia, that they recently adopted from Bridges to Home Animal Rescue, two cats, Spotty and Rosie, and two goats, Star and Goofy.
Spending time with her children is Hoyle’s favorite thing to do. The family also enjoys swimming, hiking, boating, camping, and other outdoor activities.
Hoyle enjoys reading and “almost always have a book (or five) with me,” she said.
During the pandemic, the family has completed several puzzles.
Q. What’s your favorite childhood memory?
A. Any memory with my parents. My parents both passed away in their 30s, and I was still young, so I adore all of the memories I have with them. However, If I had to pick just one, it would be Christmas morning when I was 8. I remember the magic of coming downstairs and seeing that I had gotten the Cabbage Patch Doll that I wanted so very much. I cherish all of my memories, but that one sticks out for some reason.
Q. What was the last thing you were really excited about?
A. Vacation at the beach! We go to Ocean City every year. It is our home away from home for a week out of each year. I love it there. Simple pleasures make me happy. I don’t need the Bahamas, although I would certainly go! I am a bit sad that we may have to postpone this year’s beach trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Q. What is your favorite breakfast food?
A. Bacon! Actually, bacon is my favorite food for every meal, not just breakfast. Honestly, if it is wrapped in bacon, I will eat it.
Q. What do you enjoy doing on the weekends?
A. I enjoy reading, relaxing, and playing with my kids. Since COVID-19 has stopped many of our normal activates we spend a lot of our off-time outside.
Q. What is something that you would highly recommend – a place to shop or a restaurant, or a place to go on vacation, for example?
A. I love Arizona. I highly recommend that everyone hike the Grand Canyon at some point. It was the most beautiful place.
Q. What do you want people to know about the COVID-19 pandemic?
A. I want to recognize the work and effort of the entire IS department. Often, during daily activities, I think many forget how much technology support actually happens all day every day to make all of the jobs here better and more productive. I enjoy the high energy of new technology, such as telemedicine, and the complexity of making that technology work in our environment to help with our mission of great patient care.
