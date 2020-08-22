Usually around this time of year, parents would be shopping for typical school supplies – pencils, folders, notebooks and backpacks – as students get ready to return to the classroom.
But this year is not normal.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts in Washington and Greene counties, and throughout the country, are starting the school year with different reopening plans – completely remote, in-person, or a combination of the two.
So, children learning at home might not need lunchboxes and back-to-school clothes, but they very well could need laptops and desks to keep online school from overtaking the kitchen table.
“It’s going to be a very different year. We have to expect the unexpected and roll with everything,” said Darren Vaccaro, principal at Washington Park Elementary School in Washington School District. “For us to get through this, we all have to be understanding and patient with each other. If something doesn’t go as planned, we’ll try to do it better.”
Local educators and parents shared some ideas for items students might consider for either classroom instruction or remote learning, in an effort to prepare for the safest, most enriching school year possible.
On-campus essentials
In the wake of COVID-19, must-haves include face coverings and hand sanitizer. While most schools will have face masks, it’s a good idea to have students bring their own to school – at least one or two spares will be helpful in case their mask gets dirty or breaks.
To help them feel a little more in control, let children choose their masks. Amazon, Masqd, Vistaprint, Etsy and Crayola all offer a wide selection.
Leah Ziemba, who is entering third grade at Hills-Hendersonville Elementary School in Canon-McMillan School District, and her mother, Laural, found a face covering from Disney’s “Frozen” film on Etsy.
“Having Leah choose her own mask added some normalcy – and joy – to these unique circumstances,” said Laural. “Selecting a familiar character mask also allowed her to express her individuality in a situation where her facial expressions will be hidden.”
Having a personal hand sanitizer is useful. Vaccaro said silicone keychains that hold mini hand sanitizer containers allow parents to fill them with sanitizer and attach them to a child’s lunch bag or backpack.
Teachers also recommend using a lanyard to make wearing a mask at school a little more fun, and to help students keep their face masks clean and off the floor.
Because students won’t be able to share communal school supplies like pencils, crayons, scissors and more due to COVID-19 for safety reasons, parents should stock up on those essentials. A washable bag to store the items in is also a must.
Most schools are turning off water fountains this year as a preventative measure in hopes of minimizing the spread of any germs or viruses like COVID-19. With fountains no longer an option, schools are recommending students bring a water bottle. A suggestion: Make sure to label the bottle.
Lunchtime at school will look very different because of COVID-19. Depending on the circumstances, a packed lunch might be the best solution. Use disposable lunch bags and sandwich wrappers. Or, let children decorate disposable lunch boxes.
Vaccaro encouraged students to limit the number of personal items they bring to school.
“Don’t keep anything personal in the school building,” he said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen day to day, and students don’t want to have to leave personal items behind. Limit your belongings. When we left in March, I didn’t expect us not to come back to school for the remainder of the year,” he said.
Remote learning necessities
A majority of students will be spending a portion, if not all, of their school week learning remotely.
It’s important to note, though, that socioeconomic differences mean that not every online learning experience will be the same during the pandemic: some families might be able to set up study areas in children’s rooms, while others struggle to find a quiet space in a crowded apartment. Still others might not have access to basic Wi-Fi.
Some school districts are providing Wi-Fi hotspots to families in need or setting up access points at different places in the community.
It’s important for children to have a designated workspace, whether it’s a desk or a table, to help limit distractions during their school day.
Michelle Kraynak set up school desks and purchased new computer desk chairs for her sons, Noah and Tyler, who are entering 10th and seventh grades at Canon-McMillan, for the days they will attend school virtually.
A comfortable chair will help students be more productive and will limit the number of breaks they need to take because of discomfort. Provide bins, trays and caddies to keep things in order. A reliable computer and printer are must-haves for online learning.
Additionally, a pair of headphones will help learners stay focused by blocking out extra noises in the house. Headphones can also be a sanity saver for parents or caregivers who are working from home, too.
A white board and dry erase markers are essential for keeping track of students’ daily schedules and assignments.
Children who aren’t participating in on-site instruction still need to stock up on traditional school supplies.
While remote students won’t be moving from class to class, backpacks can be a good way to store books and other supplies without taking up a lot of extra room.
Finally, Vaccaro noted that no matter which learning option parents choose this fall, they should be confident that it was the right choice for their family.
“It seems like the students are super-excited for the school year to begin. We all have to understand this is a pandemic, and we are going to get through it,” said Vaccaro. “Let’s follow all the rules, wear our masks, practice social distancing as much as we can, and get through this together.”
