School districts are approving back-to-school plans as the start of the 2020-21 school year approaches.
Avella School Board recently approved its plan, which depends on Washington County’s color-coded designation when school begins on Aug. 26. If the county is in the green phase, students will return full time. If it’s in the yellow phase, the district will operate on a hybrid plan. In the red phase, online distance learning will be offered.
Superintendent Cyril Walther noted the school district also can opt for the hybrid model if Washington County is in the green phase but there is localized community spread, or based on guidance from the state departments of Education or Health.
Meanwhile, Trinity Area School District last week approved a K-12 cyberschool and named elementary school principal Peter Keruskin as its director.
Superintendent Michael Lucas said the cyberschool will provide a “robust digital opportunity” for students, and enables taxpayers’ dollars to stay in the community to teach Trinity students.
Every Trinity student who enrolls in a cyber charter school – cyber charter schools educate more than 37,000 students in Pennsylvania – costs the school district and its taxpayers between $12,457 and $28,637, Lucas noted.
Students in Trinity’s cyberschool will receive live teacher instruction, recorded videos, student/teacher interaction and a rigorous curriculum.
Trinity students can return to traditional school whenever they choose, and can opt to return to cyberschool if they so decide.
