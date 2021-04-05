On April 19, Pennsylvania will open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 or older, as the pace of vaccinations increases – an average of 83,000 Pennsylvanians are being vaccinated each day.
The accelerated phased roll-out schedule is as follows:
- March 31: Law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store workers, food and agriculture workers became eligible for the vaccine.
- April 5: All residents in Phase 1B, which includes postal, public transit and manufacturing employees, will be eligible to start scheduling vaccination appointments.
- April 12: All residents in Phase 1C, which includes workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, public health, finance and construction, can start scheduling vaccination appointments.
- April 19: All residents 16 and older can start scheduling vaccination appointments.
Pennsylvania currently has no statewide vaccine sign-up system.
The state Department of Health has made available a list of vaccine providers at https://padoh.maps.arcgis.com.
For residents in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties who are seeking to find an appointment, here are some options. Keep in mind, eligibility does not guarantee a vaccination appointment will be scheduled immediately.
Hospitals/health systems
Washington Health System: Residents of Washington or Greene counties, or established patients of a WHS outpatient practice, can register for a vaccination at https://whs.org/vaccine-form.
Allegheny Health System: To register for an appointment, visit https://www.ahn.org/coronavirus/vaccine.html. Additionally, register for a MyChart account so that AHN can alert you when you’re eligible for the vaccine. Register for MyChart at https://mychart.ahn.org/MyChart/signup.
UPMC: Visit https://vaccine.upmc.com/. People who prefer to register by phone can call 844-876-2822.
Monongahela Valley Hospital: Visit monvalleyhospital.com/covid19-vaccine-request.asp/.
Uniontown Hospital: Visit https://uniontownhospital.com/covid-19-resources/.
Cornerstone Care: Register at https://cornerstonecare.com/covid-19_vaccine/.
Centerville Clinics: Patients can register at https://centervilleclinics.com/covid-19-information/.
Excela Health Esposito Medical Associates Ltd.: Visit https://espositomedical.com/.
Mon-Vale Primary Care Practices Inc.: Visit http://www.monvalepc.com/.
Pharmacies
Curtis Pharmacy: Visit https://curtispharmacy.com/.
CVS Pharmacy: Visit https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine/.
Donora Union Pharmacy: Call 724-379-5630.
Giant Eagle Pharmacy: Visit https://www.gianteagle.com/covidvaccine/.
The Hometown Pharmacy – Dierkens: Visit https://www.thehometownpharmacies/.
VDI – Hunter Pharmacy: Visit hunterpharm.com/.
McCracken Pharmacy: Visit https://mccrackenpharmacy.com/.
Pechin Pharmacy: Visit https://pechinpharmacy.com/.
Perry Drug Store: Visit https://perrydrugstore.net.
Rite Aid Pharmacy: Visit https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/apt-scheduler/.
Walmart: Visit https://www.walmart.com/.
Sam’s Club: Visit https://www.samsclub.com/pharmacy/immunization?imzType=covid/.
Walgreen’s: Visit https://www.walgreens.com/.
Other options
Veterans Affairs System: The VA is offering COVID-19 vaccines to veterans, their spouses, and veteran caregivers. Visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed/.
Vaccinate PA conducts automated searches for appointments based on ZIP code. Visit https://vaccinatepa.org/ to check for real-time availability.
Solv. includes COVID-19 vaccine providers in and near Washington County, and which vaccine – Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson – the provider offers. Visit https://www.solvhealth.com/pa/c/washington-pa-srv-covid-vaccine.