It’s beginning to look like some area swimming pools will be opening up this year after all.
Thanks to a significant change in criteria regarding the reopening plan for Pennsylvania after eight weeks of shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Greene County commissioners as well as parks and recreation anticipate opening the Greene County Water Park in Waynesburg and Carmichaels pool on June 22.
“We were surprised,” Commissioner Betsy McClure said of Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to green-light summer programs, “but at the same time we are excited and thrilled to offer this for residents of Greene County. It’s much-needed recreation for families and children.”
The Wolf Administration detailed in a press release issued May 22 that outdoor pools and some summer programs for kids in counties in the yellow or green phase of the state’s coronavirus mitigation plan can reopen this summer, provided they follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
In Washington County, Canonsburg officials were awaiting the governor’s announcement today whether Washington County moves into the green phase to make their determination whether to open Town Park pool. At a minimum it will take two weeks to get the facility operational. The pool is already filled with water and awaits swimmers.
While Councilman Rich Russo acknowledged that “it is true” an opening can occur in yellow, there are more stipulations and procedures that outweigh the benefit. “The ‘green’ phase is less restrictive,” he explained.
“We plan on opening as long as all the pieces come together,” he added. “In the meantime, we are building a tool box of support.”
Washington Mayor Scott Putnam said the Washington Park pool could open as early as June 5 if the county moves into the green phase, but for now the pool remains closed. During next week’s scheduled City Council meeting, officials will discuss “what makes the most sense” regarding the pool, he said.
“We need to be mindful of economics. If you are only allowed say 25 people, then it doesn’t makes sense to financially open,” Putnam said. “We want to make sure we look at all options. Pools by their nature are not solvent on their own. It’s an opportunity for our residents, but we need to be mindful of them.”
Elmhurst Swim Club in Washington does not currently support an opening. The pool will be closed through the month of June. The board of directors based its decision on social distancing, safety, lack of pool amenities, sanitation standards and the financial costs, including the extra expense of staffing, personal protective equipment, cleaners, signage and training.
“We want to open the pool and show great passion for a place that is near and dear to many of us,” the directors said in a newsletter to their members.
Greene County commissioners believe they are being mindful of their residents and providing a need while setting parameters.
Hours of operation for the pools will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends. However, times will be divided to allow for two swim sessions: one in the afternoon and one in the evening.
“We have to watch numbers and follow guidelines,” McClure explained. “As far as the number of people in the pool, we don’t know yet, but we are encouraging people to buy season passes.”
For details on passes and schedules, residents are encouraged to call 724-852-5323.
Commissioner Blair Zimmerman is “cautiously optimist” about the pool openings. He praised the citizens because “they have done an excellent job” of following CDC guidelines so as to tamp down the number of COVID-19 cases in Greene County. The county recorded no virus-related deaths.
He added that his “fingers are crossed” because another issue regarding pool operations is having enough lifeguards. Some summer help may have sought other jobs when the likelihood of a pool opening looked bleak only weeks earlier.
If the county cannot hire the requisite employees, it will not be able to open the pools or it may have to further restrict hours of operation. Those seeking employment are encouraged to visit www.co.greene.pa.us/, or call 724-852-5381 concerning opportunities or more details.
Because restrictions have also been lifted regarding summer programs, Greene County will also conduct day camps and offer meals for children ages 5 to 12.
The Summer Time Arts and Recreation (STAR) day camps will be held from 9 a.m. to noon beginning June 22 in Waynesburg and Carmichaels. Lunch “to go” will be provided at noon for summer camp participants.
“So the kids can swim prior to the pool opening and once they are done we will feed them. The meals will be grab and go,” McClure said.
McClure also noted that because of new regulations, there will be no food allowed at the pool nor will concessions be sold.
“Even in the green phase,” she stressed.
Swimming lessons are also planned. While students in the water do not have to wear masks, the instructors will, following CDC and state Department of Health recommendations.
Because of necessary maintenance work, the swimming pool at Ryerson Station State Park, Greene County, will remain closed this year, according to a news release issued by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Mon View swimming pool in Greensboro and day camps will remain closed due to significant construction scheduled in the area and the lack of available lifeguards and camp counselors.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.