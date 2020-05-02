U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler announced the release of federal Department of Housing and Urban Development money to county housing authorities under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, known as the CARES Act.
The money can be used for administrative fees and the mainstream and housing choice voucher programs.
County housing authorities and amounts are: Washington, $105,942; Greene, $3,560; Fayette, $105,560; and Westmoreland, $191,642.
The total amount for Pennsylvania will be more than $8.1 million, according to the Democratic senator from Scranton.
Nationally, the CARES Act provided $1.25 billion for tenant-based rental assistance, which funds the Housing Choice Voucher program, including $400 million for increased subsidy costs and $850 million for administrative and other expenses incurred by public housing authorities, including, according to HUD, “activities to support or maintain the health and safety of assisted individuals and families, and costs related to retention and support of participating owners.”
The intent of the funding is to meet emerging needs during the novel coronavirus pandemic and maintain existing programs so that families and individuals do not become homeless.
Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, said in a news release the funding “will support Southwestern Pennsylvania’s public housing agencies as they provide much-needed services to low-income families, seniors, and disabled individuals struggling due to the coronavirus outbreak.”
He also thanked the Trump administration for releasing the money quickly.
The act includes common-sense relief measures such as sending direct checks to individuals, families, and senior citizens on Social Security, temporarily increasing unemployment insurance payments by $600, and providing forgivable loans to small businesses to stay afloat and keep employees on payroll.
