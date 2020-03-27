In response to the emerging needs surrounding COVID-19, and in response to the generosity that Allegheny Health Network has already received from employees and the community, AHN, which includes Canonsburg Hospital, has set up a COVID-19 AHN Assistance Fund to provide immediate resources to address the emerging needs of the hospital network, its caregivers and patients.
Those needs include PPE, or personal protective equipment, including N95 masks and other gear needed by doctors, nurses and caregivers to provide necessary protection for them and for patients.
To make a contribution, please visit www.supportahn.org/covid19.
