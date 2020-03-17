The Allegheny County Health Department received confirmation at mid-morning Tuesday of one new case of COVID-19, bringing the total for the county to seven.
Additionally, there are three other presumptive positive cases of the novel coronavirus, but no further information is available at this time, according to the county health department.
As of Tuesday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 76 statewide, but a chart on the Department of Health website did not include Beaver County, where a case was publicized Monday afternoon.
According to table on the state's health website, there have been 670 negative results from testing reported through 12:15 p.m. Monday.
Washington County Friday, reported its first novel coronavirus case.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.