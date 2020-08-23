Allegheny County continued to inch closer to 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to State Health Department numbers released Sunday.
With an additional 86 cases reported, Allegheny County’s total positive count is at 9,903. There were two additional deaths reported in Allegheny County, bringing its total to 293, the State Health Department said.
Meanwhile, Washington County saw eight new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking its total to 976 since testing began in March.
Greene County added one new case to its total of 134. Fayette County added two new cases to its total, which is now 658. There were no deaths related to the virus in Washington, Greene or Fayette counties.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 619 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 129,048. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have reported cases.
The number of tests administered statewide within the last seven reporting days, between August 16 and August 22, was 157,396 with 4,889 positive cases.
"The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year approaches and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low."
