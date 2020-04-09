A Peters Township senior care facility where some workers reportedly had resorted to using coffee filters in lieu of face masks received some help from the Allegheny County Medical Society Foundation last week when the nonprofit delivered face shields.
The foundation delivered nine face shields to Paramount Senior Living in Peters Township for use by workers as the facility works to keep employees and residents safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re focused on community health providers and facilities that need supplies after PPE is distributed to hospitals,” said ACMS Foundation Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Bonfini, noting the need for personal protective equipment at nursing homes, long-term care facilities, and other facilities amid a worldwide shortage of protective gear.
The face shields, which can help protect medical personnel and others, can be sterilized and reused.
The ACMS Foundation, founded in 1960 in response to the polio virus in Western Pennsylvania, is now stepping up during the COVID-19 pandemic by distributing PPE and assistance to health care professionals.
The foundation also provides child care services and food for front line health care providers and their families through contributions to its COVID-19 front line relief fund.
ACMS Foundation has assisted facilities in Washington, Allegheny and Beaver counties in the past week.
Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have been especially vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic because of the number of elderly and residents with serious health issues who reside in the homes.
Paramount did not return a telephone call seeking comment.
