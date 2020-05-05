Allegheny Health Network officials announced Monday that drive-up COVID-19 testing is now available to patients of non-AHN affiliated health care providers.
Patients will continue to need a physician’s order to be tested at the AHN sites.
After launching drive-up COVID-19 testing in March, AHN now provides the service in seven western Pennsylvania locations. AHN officials decided to open the testing to a wider range of patients because of continuing need and availability of tests.
Among the locations where drive-up testing is available is AHN Bethel Park Health and Wellness Pavilion, 990 Higbee Dr., Bethel Park.
Only patients who have been evaluated by a health care provider for COVID-19 symptoms and who have a valid prescription order from their clinician may be tested at the drive-up collection sites at this time. On-demand or walk-up testing is not available.
Hours of operation vary at the testing sites and can be found at https://www.ahn.org/coronavirus/faqs/testing.
To obtain a test order, the network is encouraging patients, especially those with COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, to use AHN’s various online or phone hotline options, in order to minimize exposure to others.
Patients can call the AHN 24/7 Nurse phone line (412-Nurse4U) to discuss symptoms with a nurse, or schedule a video visit or an e-visit through MyChart to discuss their concerns with a clinician. After the COVID-19 test is ordered, patients will be contacted directly by AHN to set up a collection appointment.
The sample is collected through a nasal swab that usually takes less than 30 seconds to complete.
Testing results for the coronavirus typically take five to seven days. Individuals will be contacted directly with their results. Wait times for results may be longer as volumes increase.
While waiting for their test results, people should stay at home. Those who receive positive COVID-19 test results may be issued additional care orders or self-isolation orders.
