Allegheny Health Network will offer COVID-19 testing to underserved Western Pennsylvania communities through a new mobile testing program aimed at providing better access to care for a wider, more diverse group of patients.
The first mobile COVID-19 testing site is slated for Tuesday and Thursday outside the Alma Illery Medical Center in Pittsburgh’s Homewoood neighborhood. It will be open for appointments both days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The testing site was made possible through grants to AHN from The Heinz Endowments and the Henry L. Hillman Family Foundation.
To undergo COVID testing at the AHN mobile clinics, patients should either be experiencing symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, or believe they are at risk because they came in contact with someone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
A physician’s order is not required for an appointment at AHN’s mobile clinic, but an appointment is necessary. Patients can make an appointment by calling AHN’s 24/7 Nurse On Call line, 412-NURSE4U, or 412-687-7348.
AHN is equipping existing mobile health vehicles to support the new program. The program will start in the Pittsburgh region, where COVID volumes have been higher, and will expand to communities in Erie. AHN recently opened permanent COVID-19 sites in Braddock and on Pittsburgh’s North Side.
After the Homewood visit, the mobile program will be scheduled weekly in other underserved communities throughout the greater Pittsburgh area.
The sample is collected via a nasal swab and the process typically takes less than 30 seconds, not including any wait times. Testing results for the coronavirus typically take five to seven days, depending on regional test volume. Patients will be contacted directly with their results. As volumes increase, wait times for results may be longer.
While waiting for results, individuals should stay home. Those who receive positive COVID-19 test results may be issued additional care orders or self-isolation orders.
AHN also offers COVID-19 testing at AHN Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion, 12311 Perry Highway, Wexford; AHN Bethel Park Health + Wellness Pavilion, 990 Higbee Dr., Bethel Park; 4220 William Penn Highway, Monroeville; AHN West Side Health + Wellness Pavilion, 4247 Ridge Road, Erie; AHN Braddock Urgent Care, 501 Braddock Ave., Braddock; the former Divine Providence/Kindred Hospital, 1004 Arch St., Pittsburgh; and Heights Plaza Shopping Center, 1828 Union Ave., Natrona Heights.
Hours of operation vary at the testing sites and can be found at https://www.ahn.org/coronavirus/where-to-go-for-help/testing.
