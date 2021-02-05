Allegheny Health Network is addressing racial disparities in COVID-19 access.
On Thursday, AHN Jefferson Hospital hosted a vaccine clinic for minority patients age 75 and older who live in communities near the hospital who rank high on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Social Vulnerability Index.
The index measures factors such as socioeconomic status, housing type and transportation access.
The clinic was open to patients who scheduled their appointments for the vaccine through AHN.
Data collected throughout the pandemic shows that, both in Western Pennsylvania and across the country, racial and ethnic minorities are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
According to the CDC, systemic health and social inequities have put minorities at increased risk of getting sick and dying from the virus.
COVID-19 hospitalization rates among African Americans and Hispanic or Latino people, for example, are nearly five times the rate of white people.
“In order to effectively bring this pandemic to a close, we must make testing, prevention and treatment more readily available to everyone,” said Dr. Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, AHN’s Chief Clinical Diversity and Inclusion Officer. “(Thursday’s) clinic at AHN Jefferson is just a small step to achieving health equity and removing barriers so that all members of our community can have equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine.”
AHN expected to vaccinate approximately 250 to 300 people at the clinic.
The clinic is AHN’s first step in its planned outreach to populations hardest hit by the pandemic, once more vaccine becomes available.
AHN is plans to implement a mobile vaccine distribution program in upcoming weeks to further improve access to the vaccine in communities across the region.