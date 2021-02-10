Allegheny Health Network expanded it visitation and accompaniment policies for loved ones and support people during inpatient stays and outpatient visits.
The policy changes were made Tuesday as the number of COVID-19 diagnoses and hospitals decrease at AHN and nationally, and more caregivers are vaccinated against the virus.
“At AHN, we understand that a patient’s recovery from illness or surgery is greatly enhanced by having a loved one or support person present,” said Brian Parker, M.D., AHN’s Chief Quality & Learning Officer.
Patients can have only one visitor in the facility at a time during regular visitation hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., but now the support person can change throughout the day.
Exceptions from the regular visitation times will be made for patients under the age of 18; patients who have an intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability, communication barrier, or behavioral concerns; end-of-life patients; and labor and delivery patients.
Other special considerations include two visitors (one set of parents) allowed in Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and doulas (birth coaches) permitted in labor and delivery in addition to visitor.
No visitors are permitted for COVID-19 patients who are not at the end of life.
COVID-19 patients who are at the end of life may have one visitor.
Patients not diagnosed with COVID-19 who are at the end of life may have two healthy visitors.
For surgery/catheterization lab, hospital-based diagnostic and ambulatory services, and emergency department or emergency surgery, patients can have one visitor in a waiting area that accommodates social distancing.
Adjustments to the policy can be made if the number of people on site prevent appropriate social distancing.
Visitors are required to present a valid identification upon entrance to the facility, and must be 18 or older. Visitors will be screened, and must be without symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.
Masks are required at all times.
Visitors who have COVID-19, are symptomatic, have been exposed to the virus, or have COVID-19 test results pending will not be admitted.
Only hospital employees are permitted in the hospital cafeteria.