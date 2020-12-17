Allegheny Health Network Canonsburg Hospital and South Hills Toyota Washington Auto Mall have teamed up to hold a holiday car raffle, with all proceeds benefiting the hospital.
South Hills Toyota donated $5,000 and a 2021 Toyota RAV4 that will be raffled off Jan. 12.
A guaranteed winner will be selected, and each ticket purchased gives the ticket holder five chances to win. The winner will be selected based on the Pick 4 Pennsylvania lottery drawing at 7 p.m. Jan. 12.
The SUV’s MSRP is $30,329.
Tickets will be on sale from Dec. 14 through Jan. 11.
Tickets are $25 each.
Tickets can be purchased at Canonsburg Hospital – look for the gingerbread house outside the main entrance parking lot from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For ticket information, call Keith Zimmer at 724-873-5941 or Keith.Zimmer@ahn.org
If no winner is drawn Jan. 12, the drawing will continue in the Pick 4 PA lottery until a winner is selected.