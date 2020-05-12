Caregivers at Allegheny Health Network Canonsburg Hospital, thankful and moved by overwhelming support from the community during the novel coronavirus pandemic, wanted to return the favor.
The hospital donated more than 100 tote bags of groceries to families living in the Chartiers-Houston School District Monday as part of a hospital-wide food drive.
Representatives from Chartiers-Houston visited the hospital, where they received hundreds of nonperishable goods for the district to distribute to students and their loved ones in need.
Beckie Lemley, manager of Therapy Services at AHN Canonsburg, spearheaded the initiative in an effort to pay it forward to a community that has rallied around its caregivers as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve seen an outpouring of support from churches, schools, residents and local businesses, and this food drive is just one way we can show our gratitude and pay it forward,” said Lemley. “Undoubtedly, our caregivers at this hospital are true superheroes, but we also recognize that we have the resources and means available to lend a helping hand. I’ve had the pleasure to see the entire hospital donate hundreds of goods to support this cause.”
The donated goods, including items like peanut butter, bread and cereal, were packed in tote bags by hospital staff. They will later be delivered to families whose children attend Allison Park Elementary School.
“Even before the pandemic, there were local families who were in need of support and now that need has only been exacerbated,” said Joseph Lemley, principal of Allison Park Elementary School. The school currently distributes about 150 meals each day, and Lemley anticipates that number will grow.
“We can’t thank AHN Canonsburg hospital enough for stepping up and making this all possible. With their support, we’re able to better meet the needs of our community and make a positive difference during this challenging time.”
AHN Canonsburg will collect donated nonperishable items on an ongoing basis. The hospital plans to coordinate with other schools throughout Washington County in the future.
