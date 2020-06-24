Allegheny Health Network has announced the schedule for its mobile testing unit through June 26. The vehicle will be at the following locations from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week:
Wednesday, June 24 – Hazelwood Family Health Center, 4915 Second Ave., Hazelwood;
Thursday, June 25 – AHN Canonsburg Hospital, 100 Medical Blvd., Canonsburg;
Friday, June 26 – Alma Illery Medical Center, 7227 Hamilton Ave., Homewood.
To undergo COVID testing at the AHN mobile clinics, patients should either be experiencing symptoms consistent with the virus – including fever, cough and shortness of breath – or believe they are at risk due to contact with someone with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
A physician’s order is not required for an appointment at AHN’s mobile clinics, but an appointment is encouraged to reduce wait times.
To make an appointment, patients can call AHN’s 24/7 Nurse On Call-line at 412-NURSE4U, or 412-687-7348.
When arriving at the mobile testing sites, patients will walk or drive through a secured, marked area.
No outdoor restrooms will be available at the collection locations.
The sample is collected via a nasal swab and the process typically takes less than 30 seconds, not including any wait times.
Testing results for the coronavirus typically take five to seven days, depending on regional test volume. Individuals will be contacted directly with their results. As volumes increase, wait times for results may be longer.
While waiting for their test results, people should stay at home. Patients who receive positive COVID-19 test results might be issued additional care orders or self-isolation orders.
AHN also continues to make COVID-19 testing available at the following community locations:
- AHN Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion, 12311 Perry Highway, Wexford;
- AHN Bethel Park Health + Wellness Pavilion, 990 Higbee Dr., Bethel Park;
- 4220 William Penn Highway, Monroeville;
- AHN Braddock Urgent Care, 501 Braddock Ave., Braddock;
- The former Divine Providence/Kindred Hospital, 1004 Arch St., Pittsburgh;
- Heights Plaza Shopping Center, 1828 Union Ave., Natrona Heights.
More information on the testing locations can be found at https://www.ahn.org/coronavirus/where-to-go-for-help/testing.
