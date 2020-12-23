Washington Health System administered its first round of COVID-19 vaccines to health-care workers Tuesday, as WHS continues to treat a high number of coronavirus patients.
J.T. Sciascia, Emergency Services Nurse Manager at WHS Washington Hospital, was the first to get the Pfizer COVID-19 shot, one of two doses required.
“It is an honor to be a small part of history and experience the advances of modern medicine firsthand” said Sciascia.
WHS received 1,950 doses on Monday via UPS.
WHS will vaccinate hundreds of its health-care workers, along with other local health-care providers, over the next few days and weeks as part of Phase 1 of the vaccine rollout.
Staff who got the shot wore stickers that said, “I got the vaccine. Will you?”
Health-care workers also filled out signs that said, “I got the vaccine because ...”
Their answers included, “I miss seeing my family and friends. I want to protect my patients” and “I want to travel. I want to hug my parents. This is the only way to reach herd immunity.”
Sciascia said he wanted to get the vaccine to keep his family and friends safe.
He and his wife have chosen to stay at home since the beginning of the pandemic because of Sciascia’s close contact with COVID patients while he manages the emergency department.
“Receiving this vaccine will bring us one step closer to our loved ones, which is all the more reason to receive the vaccine,” said Sciascia.
The surge of COVID-19 cases that have been seen throughout the country and across Pennsylvania have also been experienced at WHS, where 49 patients are hospitalized with the virus.
According to Dr. John Six, vice president of medical affairs and CMO, 73% of the 514 patients admitted to WHS for COVID since March have been admitted in the last seven weeks.
Additionally, 19% of COVID patients have required ICU support and 11% of patients admitted with COVID have needed mechanical ventilation.
At a virtual presentation last week, WHS President and CEO Brook Ward emphasized the importance of getting the vaccine – a turning point in the battle against COVID-19 – and encouraged everyone to get vaccinated when it becomes available to them.
He also advised people to remain diligent and follow protocols to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing, and not gathering in large groups.
Vaccines will be distributed in three phases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The first phase is centered on distributing the vaccine to health-care workers and vulnerable populations living in nursing facilities.