Fifty Canon-McMillan High School students are in quarantine following potential exposure to COVID-19.
Canon-McMillan High School principal Ken Crowley said Tuesday that two high school staff members and two students tested positive for the virus.
After contact tracing was completed, it was determined that about 50 students had to quarantine.
Crowley said quarantined students can get tested for COVID-19 starting Wednesday and if their tests are negative, they can return to school on Tuesday, Sept. 7, following the Labor Day weekend.
They will be eligible to return to extracurricular activities on Saturday.
Crowley said the students are logging in remotely to complete their school work.
School began on Aug. 26.