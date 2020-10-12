The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 42 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 2,908 new cases of the virus statewide over the weekend.
As of noon Sunday, 8,350 Pennsylvanians have died from coronavirus since March, the health department reported. Allegheny had two new deaths since Friday, bringing its total to 373, while Fayette recorded one new death, raising its total to nine. There were no new deaths in Washington or Greene counties.
Allegheny County saw 178 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two days, for a total of 13,280; Washington County had 26 new cases, raising its case count to 1,520; Fayette had 11, bringing its case count to 866; and Greene had two, for a total of 201.
“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said in a weekend news release. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low.
“Make your phone part of the fight against COVID-19 today by downloading the COVID Alert PA exposure notification app. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
