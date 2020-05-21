Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging has postponed the 2020 Senior Games, according to Leslie Grenfell, executive director.
The Senior Games had been scheduled for June 16 at Albert Gallatin High School. The games will return in 2021, to be held again in Fayette County.
“We truly appreciate all the support from our sponsors, competitors and communities,” Grenfell said.
The AAA serves Fayette, Greene and Washington Counties. Each county, as well as the Mon Valley area, takes a turn hosting the annual health and wellness event for adults 50 years of age and older.
