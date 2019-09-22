On a recent Sunday, Bill Mesler attended 10:30 a.m. Mass at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church.
The 76-year-old business owner has been a fixture at Sunday services for the past 21 years, since he became a member of the Catholic church.
“I wouldn’t let anyone drive me out of my church,” said Mesler, who serves as a greeter and Eucharistic minister. “I know so many priests who love Christ and the church, and who serve faithfully. There are a few bad apples in every bunch.”
Mesler’s wife, Sandy, left the church about 10 years ago, in part because of the sexual abuse scandal in 2002, when church leaders attempted to prevent widespread abuse by Catholic priests in the Boston area from becoming public knowledge.
Then, in August 2018, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro released an 884-page report detailing decades’ worth of sexual abuse and identifying 301 priests in six dioceses, including Pittsburgh and Greensburg, who allegedly abused more than 1,000 children.
More than a year after the most recent sexual abuse scandal involving young people and priests, a growing number of Catholics are questioning their commitment to the church.
A Gallup poll published earlier this year showed that 37% of U.S. Catholics are questioning whether they should stay with the church.
Denise Robinson, 71, of Masontown, Fayette County, expressed frustration that church leaders engaged in a massive coverup, and has attended sporadically since news of the scandal broke.
“It has rocked my religious world. It shook me. You are taught to have absolute confidence and faith in your church leaders, and then you learn what actually was going on, and it’s very unnerving,” said Robinson, who graduated from All Saints Catholic School and is a lifelong member of St. Francis of Assisi.
She read the entire grand jury report, and was shocked to learn the priest who performed her wedding ceremony was named.
The report, Robinson said, was “the single largest challenge to my religion that I have had in my lifetime.”
She hopes to return to the church someday.
“They say that time heals all wounds, and I feel that. I truly believe in the church and the church philosophy, and I still have a very close relationship with God. And the priests and bishops here now are wonderful people, but I have to give myself time,” said Robinson. “I’m hopeful I will get to a point in my life where I can go back every Sunday.”
Tracy Sushel, communication coordinator of Immaculate Conception Church, said her commitment to the church remains unwavering, despite the scandal.
“I was hurt for the victims, and I was hurt for our faith, because our faith is not defined by those who covered this up,” said Sushel, who became a Catholic at age 19 and attends services at Sacred Heart Church in Claysville. “No matter what any human does, I will never leave the Catholic church. The Catholic church is the way I find my way to Christ.”
Some Catholics said the abuse and coverup are indefensible, but it shows humans, including clergy, are fallible.
“The actions and behaviors of certain people are inexcusable. I’m not excusing anything that anybody did wrong. But the church is made up of human beings and they have failings,” said Chris Blaine, a member of IC Church. “But I would never consider leaving. I have faith in the tenets and philosophy that the Catholic church preaches.”
Many Catholics in the area believe that faith in the church and clergy has fallen amid the sexual abuse scandal.
According to the Gallup poll, 1 in 4 U.S. Catholics say they have very little or no confidence in priests, bishops and other Catholic leaders in the United States.
“Priests are having to apologize for something they didn’t do, and it’s put them in an awkward situation, and I feel really badly for that,” said Blaine. “The good guys should not be penalized for what the bad guys did.”
The Catholic church, parishioners say, must dedicate itself to regaining credibility.
Said IC Church member Marian Eisert, “I’m so disappointed with what happened, but I think we’re working on improving.”
Following the grand jury report, Bishop David Zubik convened listening sessions and created the Church Healing Commission to help ensure the promises he made in a pastoral letter are implemented.
The commission, which includes Canon-McMillan Superintendent Michael Daniels and Tracy Walnoha, executive director of the nonprofit Watchful Shepherd, meets quarterly and will recommend actions to foster healing and restore trust.
Ray Schmitt, 60, of Richmond, Va., left the Catholic church in 2003.
Schmitt, who grew up in Taylorstown and attended Catholic school and Sacred Heart Church, said one of the priests named in the grand jury report on sexual abuse plied him with alcohol and attempted to kiss him on the cheek twice when he was a teen.
“It was so uncomfortable and it was a messed-up thing, but it didn’t shake my faith,” said Schmitt. “You have this trust and you don’t question anything. It never occurred to me to tell.”
Schmitt said the church needs to address other issues, including not allowing priests to marry and not permitting women into the priesthood.
Paul Snatchko, who grew up attending St. Alphonsus Church in McDonald and now serves as director of marketing and communications for the Paulist Fathers, said more must be done to repair damage caused by the scandal.
“There needs to be transparency, no more secret files. It’s very good that there are lay review boards that watch over everything, and Bishop Zubik’s public show of repentance where he laid prostrate with others was important. But more things need to be done,” said Snatchko.
Snatchko said he understands why people decided to split from the church, but encourages Catholics to continue to pursue a life of faith.
“Many priests and many bishops failed very badly, without a doubt. Leaders of the church failed badly. If there are people who stopped going to Mass because this happened, I understand it and I would not judge,” said Snatchko. “But I’ve been able to realize those priests who failed, and those bishops and cardinals who failed, are not the sum total of the church.”
He likened the church to a family.
“Often in families there are problems and troubled times. As much as the church is a family, I wouldn’t leave it right now. I say we have to stay and help make it better,” said Snatchko. “I hope those who have left are able to find a faith home and that they’re able to find healing in their spirituality. And I think they should know they’re always welcome back. The door is never closed.”
