Robert W. “Bob” Silverthorne, 69, died Monday, October 18, 2021 at Lafayette Pointe in West Lafayette, Ohio.
He was born in Coshocton Hospital on November 16, 1951 to Rev. Donald and the late S. Carol (Patterson) Silverthorne, who died February 9, 2009.
Robert is survived by his father, Rev. Donald (Carolyn McDorman) Silverthorne; his two sons, Mark and Jason Silverthorne of Jefferson; two brothers, Chip Silverthorne of Akron, Ohio, Harley Laux of Newcomerstown, Ohio; two sisters, Jennifer Christner of Newcomerstown, Ohio, Jane Turnmire of Frankfort, Ohio; many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
No visitation or services at this time. Cremains will be buried at a later date, per family wishes.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the charity of your choice.