Robert “Bob” Moore, 72, of Washington, died Monday, July 29, 2019, in his home.
He was born January 29, 1947, in Washington, a son of the late Anna Aldine Moore.
Mr. Moore served in the U.S. Army from January 22, 1968, until his honorable discharge on January 12, 1971, with a rank of sergeant.
He earned an associate’s degree from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics and worked as a truck driver for McLean and Suwak.
Mr. Moore enjoyed ham radio, radio-controlled airplanes, model trains, and woodworking.
On March 22, 1967, he married Carol Rae Dittman, who died May 31, 2012.
Surviving are a son, Terry (Christy) Moore of Prosperity; two daughters, Racine Moore and Staci (Paul) Evert, both of Washington; a sister, Vickie (Robert) Portch of Seaside, California; and two grandchildren, Joseph and Makayla Evert.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m., the time of service, Friday, August 2, 2019, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. Military rites will be accorded graveside by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.
Additional information and guestbook are available on line at www.NealFuneralHome.com
