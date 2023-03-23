Pittsburgh native and Liberty Magic house magician Jon Tai recasts a quintessential American road trip as a voyage to unearth what dreams really are made of during a series of April shows.
Inspired by the Ship of Theseus paradox, the new play with magic transports audiences through a time warp and into the wilderness, backlit by lanterns and bonfires, where past and present blur and audience members become primary characters in the evening's story.
“Road Signs” explores questions about personal identity, reinvention and escape through Tai’s brand of storytelling and magic.
“Road Signs” will be staged at Liberty Magic, 811 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, from April 12 to 30.
To purchase tickets, visit TrustArts.org/Magic or call 412-456-6666. For groups of 10 or more, call 412-471-6930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.