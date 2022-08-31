NEW YORK – McMurray native Alison Riske-Amritraj spent much longer on the court Wednesday at the U.S. Open tennis tournament than she had planned.
In the end, every second of it was worthwhile.
Riske-Amritraj, the No. 29 seed in the women’s draw, outlasted 70th-ranked Camila Osorio 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 7-5 (10-5) in a marathon second-round match that lasted three hours.
After winning the opening set 6-4, Riske-Amritraj was tantalizingly close to winning the match in straight sets but Osorio won the second in a tiebreaker, forcing a decisive third set.
Riske-Amritraj won the opening game of the third set, but Osorio reeled off four consecutive game wins to put the Colombian within striking distance of a victory.
Riske, however, rallied from down two breaks and played some of her best tennis of the day to take a 6-5 lead. Osorio, a former junior champion, won the next game to force a third-set tiebreaker, which Riske-Amritraj won 10-5.
In the third round, Riske-Amritraj will play unseeded Xiyu Wang of China, who upset third-seeded Maria Sakkari. The victory was the 75th-ranked Wang’s first over a top-10 player.
This will be Riske-Amritra’s second career venture into the third round at the U.S. Open.
