MELBOURNE, Australia – Alison Riske’s stay in the women’s singles competition of the Australian Open tennis tournament ended Wednesday with a hard-fought three-set loss to 26th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.
Ostapenko lost the first set to Riske, a McMurray native, but rallied to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, in the second round.
Ostapenko will play Barbora Krejcikova in the third round.
Riske had plenty of opportunities to seize control of the match but converted on only 27% (3 of 11) break points.
It was only the second meeting all-time between Riske and Ostapenko, with the latter winning both times.
Riske played in women’s doubles Thursday with partner Ann Li against Nao Hibino of Japan and Alicja Rosolska of Poland.