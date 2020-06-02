Members of the George Washington Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution in Washington and guests, including descendants of Henry Lenox Shepherd, gathered May 23 to dedicate a new tombstone honoring the Revolutionary War veteran. Shepherd was buried in an unmarked grave on the farm he settled in East Huntingdon Township. His stone was erected in a family plot of graves beside Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, which was founded by his family.

