Retal Americas Holdings will receive $250,000 in tax credits, which will be used for additional equipment as well as an expansion of its facility.
The money is part of nearly $36 million approved by Gov. Tom Wolf for 220 community revitalization projects across the commonwealth through the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP). The program supports nonprofits, businesses and resident projects in distressed areas or low-income neighborhoods.
Retal Americas Holdings is an international plastics packaging manufacturer, which has a regional headquarters and production plant in Donora.
Retal PA, LLC, purchased and renovated the 140,000-square-foot facility at 55 S. Washington St. in 2016. The space had been previously occupied by Spartech Polycom, also a plastics manufacturer.
At that time, five Husky HyPET machines were commissioned into production. Today, the facility produces 700 million preforms and the five machines are producing near capacity. The installation of a sixth machine is necessary to meet increasing growth and gain in market share.
“We’re investing into additional lines at the factory to increase the facility’s capacity to produce,” said Anthony Langel, Retal finance manager.
The installation of the additional machine will allow production to increase by 20%, with the line producing an additional 200 million preforms per year. The project will retain 40 jobs, plus having an additional machine in production will create three additional positions.
Langel said the funding also will be used for general building upgrades. These include the replacement of a 31,000-square-foot section of roofing.
The Mon Valley Alliance was able to provide direct assistance to this project, as well as the construction for new headquarters for Conservation Labs LLC in Brownsville, which is receiving $75,000 in tax credits.
“The combined investments by the commonwealth and private businesses will create over $2.63 million in economic development for our communities; supporting our residents, businesses, municipalities, schools, and continue the Alliance’s mission to bridge our industrial foundation to a future of economic growth in the Mon Valley,” said Ben Brown, CEO of Mon Valley Alliance. “The awards represent the continued resilience of the mid-Mon Valley and the commitment of the business community to invest in their operations, creating and retaining employment opportunities.”