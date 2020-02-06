Beginning Monday, March 2, the Washington County Register of Wills office will open 30 minutes earlier, at 8:30 a.m.
Register of Wills James Roman, who took office last month, said in a news release, "I have seen an increase in the number of requests for certified marriage licenses from people requesting REAL ID.
Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, all air travelers will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, photo identification card or an acceptable alternative identification approved by the Transportation Security Administration to board domestic commercial aircraft or enter a federal facility.
"Therefore, I would like to give everyone ample time to get needed documentation as easily as possible," Roman said.
Someone who changed last names due to marriage and plans to to get a REAL ID driver's license will need a certified copy of the marriage license, available at the register of wills office, which is open until 4:30 p.m. on business days.
Someone who is unable to come to the courthouse can mail a request, along with a self-addressed, stamped envelope and the $10 fee in the form of a check or money order to James Roman, Register of Wills, 1 S. Main Street, Suite 1002, Washington, PA 15301.
Correspondents need to include the names of both members of the married couple, a woman's maiden name and date of marriage.
Information on REAL ID in Pennsylvania, including frequently asked questions, is available at www.dmv.pa.gov.
Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005.
Pennsylvania residents who have valid United States passports can also use them as a form of REAL ID. The state reminds residents to check passport expiration dates and renew if needed.
Copies of certified marriage licenses are not yet available online, but Roman said he is working with Washington County to achieve this before the end of the year.
In Pennsylvania, a register of wills office is the place to apply for a marriage license and probate an estate after a death. The clerk of orphans court, another role of the office, maintains all guardianship papers for minors and incapacitated persons.
