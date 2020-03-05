Austin Meadows homered against his former team as the Tampa Bay Rays edged the Pittsburgh Pirates, 2-1.
Meadows’ home run came on the first pitch he saw from Derek Holland to lead off the bottom of the first inning, sending it over the right-field wall.
Holland recovered nicely for Pittsburgh, not allowing another hit or run while striking out two batters over four innings.
Five pitchers for the Rays scattered seven hits and allowed just one run.
Josh Bell and Jason Martin each had a pair of hits for the Pirates, who fall to 2-11 in spring training.
