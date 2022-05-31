Chartiers-Houston Library is hosting the Ray W. Forquer Memorial Art Show to honor the life of Forquer, a longtime Chartiers-Houston High School art teacher. Forquer died in 2020 at 76.
A fixture of Washington’s art community for decades, Forquer was respected for both his work as an artist and an educator. His paintings depicted both the brutality of war and the beauty of local landmarks. Forquer frequently painted scenes from the Civil War, as well as the LeMoyne House, Century Inn, and other notable Washington County sites.
The show includes works of art on display that were completed by Chartiers-Houston High School students. As part of the show, cash prizes will be awarded to the top three artists.
The art show will run through June 4 at the library.