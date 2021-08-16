Baltimore quarterback Trace McSorley is expected to miss a few weeks because of back problems.
The Ravens announced Monday they had signed quarterback Kenji Bahar, but McSorley’s injury leaves Tyler Huntley as the clear top option to back up Lamar Jackson for the time being.
Baltimore also waived linebacker Aaron Adeoye, cornerback Davontae Harris and tight end Eli Wolf and put cornerbacks Iman Marshall and Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve.
McSorley played in the first half of Baltimore’s 17-14 preseason win over New Orleans on Saturday night, then was replaced by Huntley in the second. Coach John Harbaugh said after that game that McSorley had been dealing with back spasms.
“He was picking up a box or something the day of the game,” Harbaugh said Monday. “He wrenched it in some way.”
Browns put 2 on IR: The Cleveland Browns placed tight end Stephen Carlson on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s exhibition opener at Jacksonville.
Carlson juggled a short pass and was turning upfield when he took a hit on the knee along Cleveland’s sideline. The 24-year-old appeared in all 16 regular-season games for the Browns in 2020 and made two starts.
Carlson also played on special teams.
Wide receiver Ryan Switzer went on IR with a foot injury. He caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Browns’ 23-13 win over the Jaguars. Switzer was on Cleveland’s practice squad last season.
The 26-year-old Switzer became better known to Browns fans this offseason as he chronicled his infant son Christian as he battled from a rare medical condition.
Love’s status unclear: Packers quarterback Jordan Love’s status for Green Bay’s next exhibition game is uncertain because of a shoulder issue that prevented him from playing in the second half of his pro debut.
Love said after a 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans Saturday night that “I just dinged my shoulder a little bit” when Jonathan Greenard sacked him and forced a fumble late in the second quarter.
“He’s doing fine,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday. “It’s something though that is significant enough that he could miss a couple of days of practice. We’ll see where he’s at, at the end of the week. We’re going to take it day by day.”
LaFleur said Saturday night that the Packers initially hoped to have Love play three quarters but decided to rest him the entire second half after the hit from Greenard.
The Packers host the New York Jets on Saturday in their next preseason matchup.