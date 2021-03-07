By Francesca Sacco
As a the owner of a professional cleaning company, Caroline Behun fully understands why spring cleaning can be such a daunting task.
“People are busy – they don’t have the time to clean, especially spring clean, like they used to,” said Behun, who owns Maid With Care in Upper St. Clair. “Wall washing has gone by the wayside, and tasks like wiping down baseboards and other high touch points regularly are often overlooked in the chaos of daily life.”
But that doesn’t mean it’s not important, especially now.
“A good comprehensive cleaning, like spring cleaning, offers a fresh slate,” Behun said. “It also plays a key role in maintaining the health of a house and the people that live there.”
With spring right around the corner, Behun said her staff has been busy. With so many people having spent the last year indoors, some are looking for help with weekly household maintenance, while others need help tackling larger cleaning projects.
“With the pandemic, some people have already taken the time to deep clean or declutter. Others, however, are overwhelmed. Things may have mounted and they are looking for help,” Behun said.
But before deep cleaning or bringing in a professional cleaning company, Behun suggests taking the time to declutter a home’s space. That means going through closets, desks and other areas where items accumulate.
“The first trick is to clean clutter and put things away,” she said. “Then we can come in and do the cleaning. Often times, when we come to a home, we’re having to organize and arrange first. That takes away from our time to clean. For someone cleaning themselves, this step helps eliminate that overwhelming feeling when it’s time for you to clean.”
Creating a plan also helps to make the cleaning process smoother.
“Take on one floor at a time or even one task at a time. That way when you’re done, you’ll get a sense of accomplishment,” Behun said. “If you’re working with a professional, we can come in stages.”
Behun said spring cleaning is a good time to wipe down items that rarely get cleaned. When providing a deep clean for clients, Behun said her staff uses a microfiber cloth to wipe things like doors, baseboards and appliances. The exterior of kitchen cabinets get some elbow grease too.
“They need more than a dry dusting,” she said. “There’s a specific way to dust too. You start with the high dusting and go from the left to the right.”
Keeping flooring clean, whether it’s carpeted or not, goes a long way in keeping a home clean and safe. So does using the correct cleaning products.
“Using incorrect cleaning products can cause problems and damage,” Behun said. “It’s important to know what materials you have in your home and what products are needed to clean them. Also make sure that you know how to use any cleaning equipment you may have, like a steam mop. They can damage your flooring when used improperly.”
Maid with Care has been providing the Pittsburgh area with professional cleaning services since 1986. Behun said she’s worked with a “variety of customers for a variety of reasons” over the years.
“Everybody has their own reason for using a cleaning service and they are all valid,” she said. “People want more free time. Things are overwhelming right now with COVID, so people are very focused on their health and safety.”
With their training and experience, Behun said her company is here to help the community gain a sense of safety and enjoy their home.
“We tailor to our clients’ needs,” Behun said. “Cleaning isn’t glamorous, but when your home is clean, it gives you a sense of pride and well-being.”