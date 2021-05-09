By John Sacco
Any number of communities are glad to have their swimming pools open this summer after a difficult 2020 season. Some pools were forced to make drastic changes to their operations and limit access to their pools because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Some just did not open.
While hours of operations, access and rules will be changed and updated, residents can count on some summer fun in 2021.
The following is a look at public pools in the South Hills area, including Dormont, Mount Lebanon and Upper St. Clair.
Dormont Pool
Having missed a chance in 2020 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the pool, Dormont has plans to celebrate this season. While the exact way to celebrate has not yet been determined, Beth Bachman – community events and communications coordinator at Borough of Dormont – the details will be finalized in the coming weeks.
“We’re thrilled to be opening back up,” Bachman said. “We will follow all guidelines and social distancing and we’re asking everyone to bring their own chairs this season.
“We’re excited for this year.”
The following is the 2021 pool operations for Dormont.
The pool will open June 21 and will be open until Aug. 22 and August 28-29 and Sept. 4-6. The hours of operation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. daily. July 4th Hours and Labor Day hours will vary, and the pool is asking to check back for those details in the near future. The daily rate is $7.
There is only one rate for this year; and there are no daily rate discounts based on residency or age.
The daily capacity will be at 50%, which equals 900 patrons, and seating will be divided into sections, such as: individuals, couples, families. Patrons are asked not to mingle outside of their household.
CDC guidelines will be enforced, including the wearing of masks when not in the pool.
Pool passes can be obtained by registering online at https;//register.capturepoint.com/DormontBoroughRegistrationInstuction.
Mt. Lebanon Swim Center
The pool will open Memorial Day and all information regarding rules, regulations and 2021 calendar can be found at www.mtlebanon.org.
Online reservations are required to visit the swim center. After making an online reservation, a registrant will receive a QR code for each person in its reservation via email. A valid QR code must be presented for each person at the gate to gain admittance to the pool.
In an effort to ensure the pool has adequate space, it will be scheduling multiple swim sessions each day, with thorough cleaning and sanitizing between each session. The pool will have up to two one-hour adult lap swim sessions per day, and two three-hour open swims each day.
Sessions will have a limited number of swimmers – 18 per lap swim and 300 per open swim to start, which is subject to change throughout the season. The hope is to have greater capacity as people are able to distance and safely enjoy the swim center.
Visitors can purchase a membership for the season or choose to pay a daily admission fee. In order to attend either a lap swim or open session, patrons will need to make a reservation online. Reservations may be made up to seven days in advance and will be limited to one adult lap swim and one open swim per day.
Reservations can be canceled online. Members who don’t show up for a reservation and haven’t canceled, will be charged an $8 fee per reservation so to ensure access for as many people as possible.
“Everyone is excited to have the pool open,” said Laura Pace Lilley, public information officer for Mt. Lebanon. “There will be some limitations for the number of spots available so we can stay under the number we are allowed to have.”
Upper St. Clair Outdoor Pool
While all the information is not complete or available, a spokeswoman said the pool will open Memorial Day.
Pool times will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 7 p.m. with “limited capacity.”
Residents are asked to bring their own chairs.
All other information about season passes and other relevant information can be found, when available, can be found at www.twpusc.org.