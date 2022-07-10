Washington County will play host to a trio of events that promise something for everyone this summer. If you are a baseball fan, you are in for some exciting action: the DICK’S Sporting Goods PONY League World Series returns to Lew Hays PONY Field in Washington Park, and the Washington Wild Things are set to host the Frontier League All-Star Game. Family-friendly events and outings surround each of these marquee events. Between catching all kinds of baseball action, hit up the Washington County Agricultural Fair and its truly diverse lineup of activities, shows, competitions, and auctions. It's going to be a busy summer for Washington County.
First up is the Frontier League All-Star game on July 20. The Frontier League, home to Washington County's own baseball team, the Wild Things, will host the star-studded event for the third time, and this year it is back at full capacity after two years hampered by COVID restrictions. The game pits the East vs. the West, and players will wear Negro League jerseys from their home regions. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off after the game, with charity proceeds benefiting the Josh Gibson Foundation in honor of the 50th anniversary of Josh Gibson's inauguration into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Before the All-Star Game gets started, various other events will help build the excitement. On July 16, the Three Rivers Celebrity Softball game kicks off the week with a game that sees Pittsburgh take on the world. Former Pitt All-American Dorin Dickerson hosts the friendly match, which benefits Cam Heyward's foundation, the Heyward House. In addition to Heyward himself, Pittsburgh Steelers Kenny Picket and Najee Harris are expected to be in attendance.
Other events tied to All-Star week include an Eli Young Band concert and a professional wrestling match put on at the ballpark by IWC.
But it's not all fun and games, and in a dedicated effort to give back to the community, Frontier League All-Star players will be boxing up meals for the food insecure on Wednesday morning before the game.
"It's called Food Helpers," Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Christine Blaine says. "Food Helpers is an umbrella of the Greater Washington County Food Bank." Part of the program includes teaching people to grow their own food as well as a pop-up thrift shop filled with donations from the community.
After watching the big guys play, pencil a youth game into your summer calendar. But not just any youth game.
It's the event that every young player dreams of: the Pony League World Series. Pony League, which was created in Washington County in 1951 to serve as a transition league for 13 and 14-year-olds, is holding its first unmodified World Series since 2019 in Washington County, where it all started. Lew Hays Field will see a ten-team bracket compete for the world title between August 12 and August 17. Teams from around the world will come to Pennsylvania for the tournament, and a series of events to promote good sportsmanship and friendly competition round out the schedule.
World Series Chairman & World Series Tournaments, Inc. President, Nathan Voytek said he is most excited about the high level of play these young athletes perform at. "It's such a high level of baseball ... The quality of baseball is exceptional. In the past 10 to 15 years, we've seen major leaguers come through this tournament. We try to put on a good event and hope that people come out to watch these very gifted young men play baseball. It's special for them too. For a lot of these kids, this is going to be the highlight of their baseball life."
All games will be broadcast on MLB.com, and a selection will be televised on AT&T Sportsnet with the championship on The CW. If you are even the slightest bit skeptical about the kind of action that can be expected in this tournament, three plays made it onto ESPN's Top Ten Plays of the week last year.
The tournament is also host to a series of special events, including a military and first responders night, a home run derby and fastest runner competition, and a Champions League game. The Champions League game gives lesser-abled individuals a chance to play baseball and interact with the young Pony PONY Leaguers. Says Nate, "It's a good opportunity for these young players to see how fortunate they are, how talented and lucky they are."
After you've filled up on ball games, head over to the Washington County Fairgrounds for the annual Washington County Agricultural Fair, which takes place between August 13 and 20. Day passes are $10, and on a given day, you could go to a tractor pull, take the kids to a magic show, enter a corn hole tournament, and cap off your evening with a demolition derby.
This annual agricultural fair highlights Washington County's rich farming history. Washington County, which has the fourth-largest number of farms in the state, can trace the fair's history all the way back to 1798. While the event calendar is filled with a variety of family-friendly fun and games, the celebration of agricultural excellence is not to be missed. Over 2,500 agricultural exhibits will be displayed, and farmers will bring in nearly 2,000 animals for visitors to interact with.
Washington County agricultural professionals will also be competing for the Grand Champion prize in several categories, including market rabbit, steer, hog and goat.
In addition to the competitions, exhibits, and live concerts, the fair also hosts a carnival with myriad rides and games for all.
Between baseball games, festivities and a diverse lineup of events surrounding the Agricultural Fair, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy this summer in Washington County, and residents should be proud to play host to such esteemed and beneficial outings.
For more information on the Frontier League All-Star Game, visit washingtonwildthings.com.
For more information on the PONY League World Series, visit plws.org.
And for more information and a calendar of events for the Washington County Agricultural Fair, visit washingtonexpocenter.org.