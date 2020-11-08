By Trista Thurston
Business is not as usual, especially for small shops.
Many of us are turning to delivery or curbside pickup for our goods to limit our coronavirus exposure. But our reticence to visit stores in person might mean the most vulnerable businesses, ones that closed during the height of stay-at-home orders, are left behind or forgotten.
Instead of relying on services that promise to deliver your orders in two days or less this holiday season, why not try to patronize the local businesses owned by people that live and work in your very same community? I know that my goal is to do as much holiday shopping as possible with small businesses this season. I plan to put my money where I believe it will be of the most use, assisting someone to pay local employees instead of helping megacorporations get a little richer.
Of course, I am not knocking those that cannot shop small this season. For at-risk populations, shopping inside a store isn’t the best idea. Those that have been out of work, too, are going to be looking for bargains this year, no matter where they can find them.
I understand that completely.
Some people are just doing the best they can do get by, and my heart goes out to those struggling financially, emotionally or physically because of this ongoing pandemic.
But, if you can shop small this year, I encourage you to do so, not only to give your family and friends unique gifts you may not be able to find elsewhere but also to keep your dollars in our community.
In that spirit, we have gathered gift ideas from a couple of boutiques to supply some local options for their shopping, providing various ideas to delight and inspire. We hope you enjoy them!
Designer Consigner
Designer Consigner is an upscale resale shop with furniture, home goods, designer handbags, jewelry, clothing, shoes and accessories. Not only is shopping consignment economical, but it’s also environmentally friendly. Manufacturers don’t need to create a new item, which is incredibly energy-intensive. So, you can both shop small and smart.
Designer Consignor
2858 Washington Road, Peters Township
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Vintage to Vogue
Stepping inside Vintage to Vogue is like stepping inside a winter wonderland. Four trees are expertly and exquisitely adorned with ornaments, all for sale, while tables are chock full of baubles, trinkets and potential gifts, just eagerly awaiting a bow.
The store is hosting a Christmas Open House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 13-14 and from 12 to 4 p.m. Nov. 15. Special discounts and raffle items, as well as lovely gift ideas, will be featured each day during the event.
Vintage to Vogue
502 Valley Brook Road, Peters Township
10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Monday through Saturday and Evenings by appointment