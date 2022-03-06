By Kate Gross
Steel Lotus Gift Shop, a women-owned, family-operated labor of love that has become a beloved community haven since opening in July 2018, has a big show for you: twice a week.
As another small business trying to thrive amid a global pandemic, Ashley Bokus, who co-owns the Jefferson Hills shop with her partner, knew she had to come up with something creative to bring people in – if not to the store itself, to the product. Enter the Steel Lotus Facebook page, where Bokus began posting in 2018. Since 2020, however, the following has grown exponentially due to the shop’s bi-weekly, virtual shows.
“Into our third year, we were dealing with COVID, and the sales on our site exploded. In the past year, we’ve expanded this location and started weekly virtual shows, where we sell our products and offer giveaways and prizes.”
Everything at Steel Lotus is handmade, hand-crafted, and unique. Bokus claims that the combination of neighborhood boutique on a global platform really makes for an incredible retail experience. The shop recently added square footage for their monthly crafting nights in their workshop storage space, as well as a mini boutique with one size fits all loungewear.
“It’s been a year we’ve been doing the virtual [shows], and we’ve considered taking the next year to be really intentional with our purchases and explore this virtual marketplace a bit more. But I love my store, and it would pain me to not have a physical location,” she says.
Most of the Steel Lotus clientele come to the Facebook Live shows, either on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. or on Fridays at 8:30 p.m. No signup or registration is necessary; all interested shoppers need to do is like and follow their Facebook page.
Tune in and stay if you like: there are new products with special pricing from vendors and special giveaways every week. Bokus tells me the shop rarely holds in-person sales for walk-in shoppers, so virtual is your best bet for discounts.
“It’s a great way to get the discounts, but also – it’s fun! Every Tuesday, we play a continuous game of trivia where we ask questions and have a prize bank we set up.”
Sometimes, the prizes and shows are themed. For example, a few weeks back, they had a self-care-themed show, where all the items offered were in that category, like bath salts and face masks.
Bokus tells me that their regulars run the gamut – from grandmothers to teens who like to come into the store after school. “We truly have something for everyone here,” she says.
It certainly seems that Steel Lotus is more of a close community of friends than just a retail shop. As their website says, “Whether you seek unique local gifts, artistic inspiration, or genuine friendship, we know you’ll have a special experience when you visit us, and that makes us proud.”