January is Thyroid Awareness Month. For one South Hills resident, it has been a reminder of her journey to health while living with thyroid disease. In fact, she has lived with two types of it.
Nearly 25 years ago, when she was 40 and about six months after having a baby, she developed Graves’ disease, a form of hyperthyroidism. Her thyroid malfunctioned, producing too much hormone, causing her to lose 20 or more pounds in a matter of weeks. She remembers her clothes suddenly swamping her body but did not know why. She thought perhaps her body was still adjusting post-partum.
She also developed a goiter, which her children’s pediatrician noticed as problematic before she did, pointing out the swelling in her neck at a routine checkup for one of her children. The pediatrician told her she needed to see a doctor ASAP.
After seeing an endocrinologist, the patient, who asked that her real name not be used for privacy reasons, underwent two rounds of radioactive iodine treatment to disable her thyroid.
She subsequently became hypothyroid – her thyroid is virtually nonexistent – and since then, she has taken a synthetic thyroid hormone pill daily to maintain her health.
“Compared with how I felt when I had Graves’ disease, which was constantly anxious and nervous, unable to sleep well and all-around unhealthy – and my hair was falling out – taking a pill every day is a very small inconvenience,” she said. “I am forever grateful to my children’s pediatrician for alerting me to a health condition I previously knew nothing about.”
Sometimes known as the body’s thermostat, the butterfly-shaped thyroid gland is in the neck, near the larynx. It controls the body’s metabolism – cellular use of energy – by producing two types of hormones: thyroxine, known as T4, and triiodothyronine, T3.
Too many of these hormones and the body can go into hyperdrive. Too little, and it slows down, causing weight gain, fatigue, depression and more. Severe, even life-threatening, conditions can develop if thyroid disorders, including thyroid cancer, are not adequately addressed.
Information abounds on the internet about thyroid disease. Locally, St. Clair Health in Mt. Lebanon offers information in a blog post on its website that notes Thyroid Awareness Month, along with referrals and links to information from prominent national healthcare providers such as the Mayo Clinic.
Still, many people do not understand how the thyroid works or recognize the signs of the disease. Many forms of thyroid problems affect middle-aged women.
Doctors emphasize discussing thoroughly any changes in how you feel – even if something seems just a bit off – with your physician.
“If a patient is not feeling well, that person should get treatment,” said Dr. Hemlata Moturi, an endocrinologist with Washington Health System. “A person with an overtly underactive thyroid who experiences issues needs to see a doctor. If it goes undiagnosed, it can be troublesome.”
The most serious condition “is thyroid cancer,” said Dr. Amit Bhargava, division chief of endocrinology at AHN Jefferson Hospital. “But it’s not the most prevalent. The most prevalent is an underactive thyroid, which definitely should be picked up, so patients feel better.”
How pervasive are thyroid disorders? “They’re very common,” said Dr. Wayne Evron, an endocrinologist for St. Clair Health. “They affect about 10% of the (national) population, which is not as high as hypertension,” which has afflicted 47% of U.S. adults, according to cdc.gov. “A lot of people don’t know they have it. And a thyroid disorder can masquerade as many diseases.”
Women in the U.S., according to the Cleveland Clinic, are “about five to eight times more likely to be diagnosed with a thyroid condition than a man.” Thyroid.org estimates that more than 12% nation’s population will develop a thyroid condition during their lifetime.
The unnamed patient’s awareness of her body’s functioning is essential to her continued health. Is she feeling cold, sluggish and tired? Does her digestive system seem to be slowing?
She admits that over the years, she sometimes has had to recommit to consistently taking her medication. And as she has aged and dealt with other health conditions, her thyroid levels occasionally have gone out of whack, requiring her to change her hormone prescription.
The patient recently consulted again with an endocrinologist and her primary care physician to ensure her hormones are in line, getting lab work done to measure hormones in her blood. Her hormone dose changed once again as a result.
She is careful to time her medications, as thyroid hormones must be taken on an empty stomach. Some other drugs can interfere with their absorption. So she spaces out her medications even as she is watchful for signs of hypothyroidism, such as increased fatigue.
“I’m a work in progress,” she jokes. “Seriously, it is amazing how much better I feel when I am taking the proper dose of synthetic hormone. I urge anyone who isn’t feeling quite right to discuss with their doctor whether you could have a thyroid problem.”
Resources
Here are some websites where you can learn more about the thyroid and thyroid disease. Most area hospitals have information on their websites about it and contact information to seek diagnosis and treatment.
Thyroid.org: The website of the American Thyroid Association.
St. Clair Hospital: stclair.org/thyroid
The Cleveland Clinic: my.clevelandclinic.org/health/
