By Trista Thurston
While stuck at home during the pandemic, many of us looked at our surroundings and wondered, “how can I make this better?”
Renovation projects and gardening alike flourished during lockdown orders, and the momentum doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Now that our current wave of COVID-19 is seemingly letting up, people are coming out of isolation once again to beautify their personal spaces.
Spending on home improvement projects increased by an average of $745 per household in 2020, according to a HomeAdvisor’s 2021 State of Home Spending report.
With vacations and other travel plans put on hold, many people put that money instead into landscaping, paint, tiles and more.
Though many traditional improvement projects require the expertise of a professional contractor, others are easily a DIY weekend endeavor. No matter your comfort level or willingness to complete a renovation project, there’s something for everyone at the upcoming South Hills Home Show.
Show manager Rocco Lamanna said local homeowners will all be able to find something to help with their endeavors no matter what project they are looking to complete. There will be 200 booths filled with local experts and a large variety of contractors and service providers. All of the vendors are local to the area or serve the South Hills, making it an easy “one-stop-shop” for those looking for a helping hand tackling their home project.
There’s also more to offer than strictly things in the home improvement arena. Lamanna added that there are crafts, wine, food and other farmers market-esque cash and carry type vendors so families can make a whole outing of the show.
Lamanna said the trend of looking to remodel homes since we’ve been stuck in them for so long has continued, but things are coming back.
Especially with the most recent spike in COVID cases easing relatively recently, people are becoming more willing to allow contractors and other workers into their personal spaces. However, supply chain issues and labor shortages still continue to plague not just the renovation industry, but the business climate as a whole. Despite that, Lamanna said things are looking up, and the upcoming expo is a great place to look if you’re hoping to spruce things up.
The ninth annual South Hills Home Show runs March 18-20 at the Cool Springs Sports Complex. Hours are 3-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Parking and admission are both free.
Parking is available in the nearby Lowe’s lot, with a free shuttle running through the duration of the event.
For more information, visit southhillshomeshow.com.