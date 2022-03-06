Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Rain showers in the morning, then becoming windy with some clearing in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.