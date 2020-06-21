Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.